MCSO: Woman arrested after assault with scooter

Marion County deputies arrested an Ocala woman after she used a kid’s scooter in a physical altercation early Monday morning.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested an Ocala woman after she used a kid’s scooter in a physical altercation early Monday morning.

Deputies arrested Serena Ali, 22, on counts of battery and aggravated assault.

Deputies report that Ali threatened to attack the victim’s cousin in a text. When Ali arrived at her residence, deputies say the victim confronted her.

They say Ali grabbed a metal kid’s scooter and swung it at the victim and a struggle ensued.

Deputies say Ali also swung the scooter at a window, breaking the bug screen, and that she knocked over a charcoal grill.

Ali is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

