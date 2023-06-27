MCSO: Woman arrested after assault with scooter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested an Ocala woman after she used a kid’s scooter in a physical altercation early Monday morning.
Deputies arrested Serena Ali, 22, on counts of battery and aggravated assault.
Deputies report that Ali threatened to attack the victim’s cousin in a text. When Ali arrived at her residence, deputies say the victim confronted her.
They say Ali grabbed a metal kid’s scooter and swung it at the victim and a struggle ensued.
Deputies say Ali also swung the scooter at a window, breaking the bug screen, and that she knocked over a charcoal grill.
Ali is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
