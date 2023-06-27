Ocala parks begin reopening as flooding clears

Many parks throughout Ocala are reopening after being shut down due to flooding from recent storms.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials in Ocala are opening the parks back up that were closed due to storms from the past week.

Officials say Lillian F. Bryant Park, S. Stanley Malever Nature Preserve, Scott Springs Park, and Tom’s Park are now back open.

These parks experienced their fair share of flooding and storm damage.

Some parks will remain closed as officials continue to clean up the damage. That includes Fisher Park, Letty Towles Dog Park, and Tuscawilla Park.

