Ocala pastry chef places top 3 in Food Network baking competition

Yohann Le Bescond came in the top three of Food Network’s Summer Baking Championship on Monday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pastry chef is celebrating placing in the top three of a national baking competition.

Le Bescond is the executive pastry chef at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. He visited our station in May when the competition began and showed off some of his desserts.

The Food Network competition began with 10 contestants who competed in summer-themed baking challenges in hopes of winning a $25,000 grand prize.

Le Bescond won multiple individual competitions throughout the course of the show, but he says the community was stronger than the rivalry:

“It really felt like we were all competing against ourselves more than against each other,” said LeBesond. “And it’s just having amazing memories of laughing and baking and a little bit of tears sometimes because of the pressure.”

He says that the pressure on the show helped him push his limits, try new things, and trust his gut.

Le Bescond says the dessert he made on the show that he was most proud of was a rainbow tart:

“It was episode number six. The theme of the challenge was pride, and I won the challenge. I did a beautiful tart that was glazed with a rainbow glaze. It really means a lot to me being part of the community, so I am very proud of that dessert.”

Le Bescond is most proud of his rainbow-glazed tart.
Le Bescond is most proud of his rainbow-glazed tart.(Food Network)

Le Bescond says his favorite aspect of the show “was the people I had to be working with... you get to create really really really strong connections in such a short amount of time.”

He says he is “extremely grateful” to represent Ocala “and make them proud.”

