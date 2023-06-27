Prescribed burn conducted at Newnans Lake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People near Newnans Lake may notice smokey conditions on Tuesday due to a prescribed burn in the area.

The St. Johns River Water Management District conducted a 128-acre prescribed burn at Newnans Lake Conservation Area in Alachua County.

The District is conducting the burn to reduce hazardous fuel loads. The burns are conducted at a time when the weather conditions are most favorable according to district officials.

