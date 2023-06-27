Prescribed burn conducted at Newnans Lake

Prescribed fire helps reduce the possibility of dangerous wildfire while enhancing land’s...
Prescribed fire helps reduce the possibility of dangerous wildfire while enhancing land's environmental quality.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People near Newnans Lake may notice smokey conditions on Tuesday due to a prescribed burn in the area.

The St. Johns River Water Management District conducted a 128-acre prescribed burn at Newnans Lake Conservation Area in Alachua County.

The District is conducting the burn to reduce hazardous fuel loads. The burns are conducted at a time when the weather conditions are most favorable according to district officials.

