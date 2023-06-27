Teenager killed in UTV crash in Dixie County

HORSESHOW BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old in Dixie County is dead after a crash involving a UTV.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened after the 50-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger lost control of the vehicle.

They were driving through standing water on southeast 163rd street in Horseshoe Beach.

Troopers say the passenger was then ejected from the four-wheeler, and died from their injuries.

The 50-year-old driver was left with minor injuries.

