Teenager killed in UTV crash in Dixie County

A 14-year-old was killed after an off-road UTV accident in Horseshoe Beach. Troopers say the passenger was ejected from the four-wheeler.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORSESHOW BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old in Dixie County is dead after a crash involving a UTV.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened after the 50-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger lost control of the vehicle.

They were driving through standing water on southeast 163rd street in Horseshoe Beach.

Troopers say the passenger was then ejected from the four-wheeler, and died from their injuries.

The 50-year-old driver was left with minor injuries.

