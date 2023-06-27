‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Florida Highway Patrol troopers have not identified the suspect, but obtained video and photos...
FHP Troopers searching for Columbia County semi truck tire slasher
Gainesville man arrested on counts of battery and assault
ASO detectives search for man reported for sexual battery