Tips for staying safe during heat wave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Heat advisories have been posted for portions of North Central Florida Tuesday as heat indices will rise to well over 100 degrees.

Doctors recommend some steps you can take to reduce chances of a heat related illness such as taking frequent breaks in a shaded area, have plenty of non-carbonated and non-alcoholic drinks such as water or sports drinks.

Symptoms of heat illness include disorientation and a rising temperature.

“So you’re going to want to watch for some type of nausea, sometimes people can be confused, dizzy, you can even lose consciousness in the worst case, watch out for sweating, sometime the initial symptom can even be like a heat rash , and there kind of can be a red rash anywhere on the exposed areas”, said Dr. Matthew Gonzalez with HCA Florida.

Young children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are more susceptible to extreme heat.

“Even a shaded area if that’s the only available place, try to drink lots of water and if someone is you know, confused or down or they’re really you can tell that they’re signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion you can kind of pour some water on them keep them cool, get some ice packs, and if it’s a real, real emergency definitely call 911″, said Dr. Gonzalez.

