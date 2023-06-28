Alachua County Fire Chief fed up with Southern Fuelwood after latest blaze left 2 injured

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief, Harold Theus, says he is frustrated after the latest fire that took place at Southern Fuelwood in Newberry.

“11 structure fires in the last 27 months is a very high frequency,” said Theus

And the most recent one left one of Theus’s firefighters needing surgery on a broken leg.

“He has broken ribs and then,” said Theus, “of course, the lower leg fracture. Went through surgery fine, he’s being released today to be at home, he’ll be out for quite a while.”

A Newberry firefighter was also hospitalized, but released shortly after.

“I am frustrated that we had a firefighter that was injured on scene of this event and I would like to see changes that take place at the facility,” said Theus, “so that we can reduce the number of structure fires that take place out there, and also make sure that our firefighters are safe while they’re doing it.”

Alachua County, High Springs, and Newberry firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at Southern Fuelwood on Newberry Road around 3:15 p.m.

Theus says the situation at Southern Fuelwood is dangerous and leaves his firefighters susceptible to these kinds of injuries.

Water has to be shuttled into the facility and the amount of wood on site increases the risk of massive fires taking place.

“I would like to have some discussions with the city of Newberry about adjusting the tactics that we have on scene,” said Theus. “We will still respond...But I have to look out for the best interests of my firefighters.”

Chief Theus says he would also like the owners at southern fuelwood to be involved in the discussions.

The owner at Southern Fuelwood said he would not go on camera, but did say he wants to have a dialogue with Chief Theus about how to proceed.

Theus says it is up to the city of Newberry leaders to arrange the discussion because they have jurisdiction.

