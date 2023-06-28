Chadwick Boseman and more will get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year

(Gray News) - The late Chadwick Boseman is among the Hollywood elite who will be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

The class of 2024 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection committee is made up of fellow honorees. They hand-pick a group honorees from across the entertainment world each year.

Here’s who will be honored, by category:

MOTION PICTURES

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)

Kevin Feige

Gal Gadot

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Chris Meledandri

Chris Pine

Christina Ricci

Michelle Yeoh

TELEVISION

Ken Jeong

Eugene Levy

Mario Lopez

Jim Nantz

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michael Schur

Kerry Washington

Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the TV show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” (double ceremony)

RECORDING

Glen Ballard

Toni Braxton

Def Leppard

Charles Fox

Sammy Hagar

Brandy Norwood

Darius Rucker

Gwen Stefani

Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE

Jane Krakowski

Otis Redding (posthumous)

RADIO

Angie Martinez

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.