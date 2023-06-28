Crash sends a Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital with minor injuries
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle was hit by a truck Tuesday evening.
Officials say the deputy was making a U-turn on State Road 100 near Lake Butler to make a traffic stop.
A truck heading in the same direction hit the driver’s side of the deputy’s car.
The deputy was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.
