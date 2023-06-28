Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz

Lorincz will face charges of manslaughter and assault.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of Ajike Owens, who was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz in Ocala in early June, say they are disappointed she’s not being charged with murder.

Monday, state attorney Bill Gladson said he won’t file murder charges because of insufficient evidence.

Instead, Lorincz will face charges of manslaughter and assault.

Representatives for Owens’ family, along with protestors in Ocala Monday, have been pushing for the manslaughter charge to be upgraded to murder.

“This is something that has been a series of disappointments to the family. My conversation with the state attorney going into why he was not claiming this was a murder 2 charge. He told me exactly he felt as if it was unethical for him to file murder 2 charges.”

Anthony Thomas, Family Attorney for AJ Owens

Thomas went on to suggest the department of justice should be involved in lorincz’s case.

TRENDING STORY: Florida judge refuses to block union dues change

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz
SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected
SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected
SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected
MCSO investigating body found near highway
MCSO investigating body found near highway