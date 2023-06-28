Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of Ajike Owens, who was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz in Ocala in early June, say they are disappointed she’s not being charged with murder.

Monday, state attorney Bill Gladson said he won’t file murder charges because of insufficient evidence.

Instead, Lorincz will face charges of manslaughter and assault.

Representatives for Owens’ family, along with protestors in Ocala Monday, have been pushing for the manslaughter charge to be upgraded to murder.

“This is something that has been a series of disappointments to the family. My conversation with the state attorney going into why he was not claiming this was a murder 2 charge. He told me exactly he felt as if it was unethical for him to file murder 2 charges.”

Thomas went on to suggest the department of justice should be involved in lorincz’s case.

TRENDING STORY: Florida judge refuses to block union dues change

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.