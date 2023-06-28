Florida doctors can soon deny some procedures based on religious beliefs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Healthcare providers and insurance companies will now have the ability to deny care if it goes against their religious or ethical beliefs.

The new Florida law (SB 1580) is one of several set to take effect this weekend. But some people are worried this will lead to increased discrimination at doctor’s offices.

The Florida Catholic Council of Bishops supports the new law on behalf of medical professionals who are Catholic.

“Rapid advances of science and technology require a broader-based conscience exemption,” Florida Catholic Council of Bishops Associate for Education Michael Barrett said.

Barrett said there’s already an exception in place for procedures like abortion and contraception. The bill adds a layer for doctors who might feel pressure to do something their religious beliefs says is wrong, he said.

“With the specific example of cross-sex hormones, it may be that doctor may believe that A, that’s not the best form of care for that person at that time and that sex itself is binary and an immutable characteristic,” Barrett said.

While the legislation’s language says it aims to give doctors the option to deny specific procedures based on their beliefs, opponents to the law said they worry doctors may cross up the difference between procedure and patient.

One opponent said the new bill may lead to providers denying some individuals care. Florida League of Women Voters co-president Cecile Scoon said she worries the bill will limit healthcare options for the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender individuals.

“They’re supposed to help everybody. Not sit in judgment. That’s not their job. They’re not judges of human beings and their life choices.”

It’s getting harder to quickly see a doctor in Florida because there simply aren’t enough to go around. The state is on track to be short 18,000 doctors by 2035, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Scoon said it could be even harder if people are having to find doctors to perform procedures.

“Then you’ve got to turn around and find another person, get on their calendar, and delay. I just think this a poison pill and this is something that is very likely to cause harm to the patients,” Scoon said.

The law requires doctors to still provide emergency care.

Healthcare providers and insurance companies are also required to notify patients of moral, ethical and religious objections they may have.

Under the law, doctors can’t be disciplined for not providing care. If they are, there’s a complaint process set up through the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.