Florida judge weighs voter registration changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - A federal judge held a hearing in a request for a preliminary injunction to block part of a new Florida elections law that places additional restrictions on voter registration groups.

Several voter registration groups urged Tallahassee-based judge Mark Walker to block portions of the sweeping new election law, which goes into effect July 1.

They argue it violates the First Amendment and is discriminatory.

The measure, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month, imposes new restrictions on “third-party” voter registration groups, which help people register to vote.

The new law also dramatically increases fines for legal violations and prevents non-U.S. citizens from collecting or handling voter-registration applications.

Plaintiffs argue the elections measure will harm efforts to sign up Black and Hispanic voters, while unconstitutionally restricting First Amendment speech rights.

Adriel Cepeda Derieux is an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

“It’s very difficult to certify and make sure that everyone who is working or doing this kind of work is a citizen.”

However, DeSantis and other supporters of the new law have argued that the changes are designed to bolster election security and protect information submitted by voters.

Judge Walker is not expected to make a ruling before the law takes effect on Saturday.

