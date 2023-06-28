Florida’s Jasmine Moore a finalist for track & field’s The Bowerman award

Moore’s triple jump of 48′6″ at this year’s NCAA outdoor meet is a collegiate record
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning her seventh career NCAA individual title earlier this month, Florida track and field standout Jasmine Moore was chosen as one of three finalists for The Bowerman on Monday, the top honor in track and field.

Since becoming a Gator with the start of the 2022 collegiate indoor season, Moore has been nearly unbeatable in both the long jump and triple jump. She has won all but one available SEC and NCAA title in the two horizontal jumps, and her winning triple jump of 48′6″ at this year’s NCAA outdoor meet is a collegiate record and the second-longest in the world this year.

Moore is up for the award alongside Texas sprinter Julian Alfred and Arkansas sprinter / hurlder Britton Wilson. The men’s and women’s Bowerman awards will be handed out Dec. 14. A UF athlete has yet to win the women’s Bowerman, while Grant Holloway (2019) and Marquis Dendy (2015) have claimed the honor representing the Gator men’s program.

Also on Monday, Moore and UF gymnast Trinity Thomas were in Los Angeles for the Honda Cup award ceremony, given to the top female collegiate athlete in the country across all sports. Both Gators were there as recipients in their respective sports. That award went to Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Florida Gators baseball team plays in the College World Series
Fans welcome Florida Gators home after College World Series
Gator baseball team routed by LSU, 18-4 in winner-take-all CWS championship
The Florida dugout watches in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series...
Gator baseball team routed by LSU, 18-4 in winner-take-all CWS championship
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) scores on an RBI by Tyler Shelnut during the inning of Game 2 of the...
Russell Report: Florida takes on LSU in College World Series