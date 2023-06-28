Florida’s Jasmine Moore a finalist for track & field’s The Bowerman award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning her seventh career NCAA individual title earlier this month, Florida track and field standout Jasmine Moore was chosen as one of three finalists for The Bowerman on Monday, the top honor in track and field.

Since becoming a Gator with the start of the 2022 collegiate indoor season, Moore has been nearly unbeatable in both the long jump and triple jump. She has won all but one available SEC and NCAA title in the two horizontal jumps, and her winning triple jump of 48′6″ at this year’s NCAA outdoor meet is a collegiate record and the second-longest in the world this year.

Moore is up for the award alongside Texas sprinter Julian Alfred and Arkansas sprinter / hurlder Britton Wilson. The men’s and women’s Bowerman awards will be handed out Dec. 14. A UF athlete has yet to win the women’s Bowerman, while Grant Holloway (2019) and Marquis Dendy (2015) have claimed the honor representing the Gator men’s program.

Also on Monday, Moore and UF gymnast Trinity Thomas were in Los Angeles for the Honda Cup award ceremony, given to the top female collegiate athlete in the country across all sports. Both Gators were there as recipients in their respective sports. That award went to Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark.

