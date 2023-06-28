Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on counts of battery and battery by strangulation early Wednesday morning.

Officers say David Rogers, 38, was in an argument with the victim when he became physical.

They say Rogers pushed the victim down and used a closed fist to hit the victim in the head approximately 10 times. Rogers also bit the victim in the arm and used his hand to cover the victim’s mouth and nose, which prevented them from breathing.

Rogers is booked in the Alachua County Jail.

