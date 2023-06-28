Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years for killing pedestrian

Daniel "Zack" Farmer of Palatka hit and killed while walking along Millhopper Road
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Tuesday for hitting and killing a man on Millhopper Road last year.

After entering a plea agreement, Alachua County Judge David Kreider found Robert Duncan guilty of vehicular homicide.

On March 15, 2022, Duncan struck and killed Daniel “Zack” Farmer of Palatka. He was initially charged with DUI manslaughter.

The family of the victim provided a video of Duncan failing a field sobriety test just two months before the crash.

On Tuesday, Farmer’s family shared how his death impacted their lives before Ducan was sentenced.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 5 years of probation. He received credit for 469 days of time served. His driver’s license is permanently revoked.

