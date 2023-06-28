Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Wednesday evening transferring control of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) from the city commission to a state-appointed board.

HB 1645, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry, establishes a five-member board to run the utility. The governor will appoint the board members.

Clemons cited the utility’s high debt burden and high utility costs as the reason for the state intervention.

clemons was in Gainesville on Wednesday, along with other local and state leaders, for a post-legislative session luncheon. He says the people of Gainesville want the bill.

“Thank you for what you’ve done for the GRU bill, it was well-needed,” Clemons said residents told him. “And so, I take that as an admonishment that we’ve done some good things and we’ll see, you know we’re going to hold people accountable. No one, including the city commission and mayor, is above accountability.”

Members of the Gainesville City Commission have opposed the so-called “GRU take-over” arguing the utility, which was founded by city residents, should remain under local control.

Commissioners approved spending up to $250,000 to retain an attorney to advise them on possible legal challenges to the legislation.

Mayor Harvey Ward sent out a statement in response to the bill signing.

“Today marks a controversial milestone in the history of our publicly owned Gainesville Regional Utilities. House Bill 1645—commonly known as the GRU bill—has become law. This means that by October 1, 2023, we can expect Governor Ron DeSantis to have appointed five people to manage, operate and control our municipal utility.

What does this mean for our GRU customers?

The first thing to know is that the new law does not change who owns GRU. The utility is still owned by the residents of the City of Gainesville.

The second thing is that we are proud of GRU’s record of providing excellent service. It is my hope this will continue for all gas, electric, water and wastewater, and GRUcom customers throughout this transition.

Finally, I am – and I trust my City Commission colleagues are – working to develop a better understanding of the way this new board will operate, the decisions it is likely to make and the actions our commission will need to take to ensure a proper and dependable transition. More information will help us move through these uncharted waters.

I say this not because I believe a governor-appointed GRU Authority is the right move for our utility and our community, but because at this moment that debate is over. It is my job to make this changeover a smooth one for the people of Gainesville.”

