Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes 2 criminal justice bills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on June 22, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed two criminal-justice bills passed during the legislative session that ended last month.

One of the vetoed bills (HB 605) would have revised a law that prohibits adults from having criminal records expunged if they had records expunged as juveniles.

The bill, approved 107-2 in the House and 38-0 in the Senate, would have created an exception to the one-time expunction limit in certain circumstances and led to an increase in the number of records eligible for expunction, according to a House staff analysis.

RELATED: DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed

The other vetoed bill (SB 1478) sought to build on recent efforts to reduce incarcerations over technical probation violations. The House and Senate unanimously passed it.

DeSantis did not detail reasons Tuesday for the vetoes. He did sign the following bills into law:

  • CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens
  • CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children
  • CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings
  • CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims
  • CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing
  • CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services
  • CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on counts of battery and battery by strangulation...
Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of battery
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the 7200 block of...
One person was trauma alerted to the hospital after a single-car rollover
One person was trauma alerted to the hospital after a single-car rollover