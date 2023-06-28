Marion County deputies arrest woman on child abuse charge

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on a child abuse charge on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Larosa Gaskin, 24, after a disturbance on Monday.

Deputies say Gaskin was in a verbal argument with the victim about school officials wanting Gaskin to enroll her children before it was too late. They say during the argument, Gaskin started punching the victim and grabbed her hair.

The victim told deputies her left arm was in too much pain to move. She was transported to a hospital.

Gaskin is booked at the Marion County Jail.

