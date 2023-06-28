Marion County deputies arrest woman on child abuse charge

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on a child abuse charge on Tuesday.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on a child abuse charge on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on a child abuse charge on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Larosa Gaskin, 24, after a disturbance on Monday.

Deputies say Gaskin was in a verbal argument with the victim about school officials wanting Gaskin to enroll her children before it was too late. They say during the argument, Gaskin started punching the victim and grabbed her hair.

The victim told deputies her left arm was in too much pain to move. She was transported to a hospital.

Gaskin is booked at the Marion County Jail.

TRENDING: MCSO: Twins arrested after battery on pregnant woman

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Bradford County Fire Rescue (left) and High Springs Fire Department (right) crews put out two...
NCFL firefighters put out two trailer fires in parking lots
Marion County deputies arrested Elijah Hanks (left) and Elisha Hanks (right) after an...
MCSO: Twins arrested after battery on pregnant woman
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes 2 criminal justice bills
Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on counts of battery and battery by strangulation...
Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of battery