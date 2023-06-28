MCFR puts out mobile home fire, no injuries reported

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews worked hard to put out the flames the engulfed a mobile home.

Rescue units received reports of a fire at 6221 Southwest 57th Court in Ocala Tuesday evening.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue crews, 90% of the mobile home was involved in the fire.

Rescue crews are still investigating the cause but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

