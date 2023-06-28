MCFR puts out mobile home fire, no injuries reported

Rescue units received reports of a fire at 6221 Southwest 57th Court in Ocala Tuesday evening.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews worked hard to put out the flames the engulfed a mobile home.

Rescue units received reports of a fire at 6221 Southwest 57th Court in Ocala Tuesday evening.

TRENDING: VIDEO: FHP Troopers searching for Columbia County semi truck tire slasher

According to Marion County Fire Rescue crews, 90% of the mobile home was involved in the fire.

Rescue crews are still investigating the cause but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the 7200 block of...
One person was trauma alerted to the hospital after a single-car rollover
One person was trauma alerted to the hospital after a single-car rollover
Two Ocala authors are getting more people interested in the equine world.
Horse Capital TV highlights two Ocala equestrian authors
Horse Capital TV highlights two Ocala equestrian authors