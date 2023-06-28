MCSO investigating body found near highway

MCSO detectives are investigating the cause of death as being suspicious in nature.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body that was discovered near a major highway.

Deputies say a man’s body was on NW 77 Terrace near W Highway 326 at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

If you wish to tip anonymously, please call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP and reference 23-38 in your tip.

