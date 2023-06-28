MCSO: Twins arrested after battery on pregnant woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested two men on counts of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

Deputies arrested twins Elijah Hanks, 19, and Elisha Hanks, 19 on Tuesday.

Deputies report that on Monday, Elijah Hanks was in a verbal argument with the victim when he hit her with a closed fist in the face. They say he would leave the room and return to batter the victim again approximately 10 times throughout the night. They say he would not give the victim her car keys to leave the residence.

Deputies say while Hanks was battering her, the pregnant victim fell to the ground and he would kick her in her stomach. They say Hanks also placed his hands around her neck.

They say around midnight on Monday, the victim ran to her vehicle in an attempt to escape. Hanks and his twin brother Elisha Hanks followed her out of the residence, pointing an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun at her, threatening to shoot her. Deputies say at one point, Elijah Hanks held the AR-15 rifle against the victim’s forehead.

Deputies say the victim was able to obtain her car keys. While she was driving away, they say Elijah Hanks threw a kettle bell weight at her vehicle, which shattered a passenger window.

The two are detained in the Marion County Jail.

Elijah Hanks is booked on counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, and damage to property. Elisha Hanks is booked on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

