Mother of paramedic critically injured in ambulance crash pleads for prayers

A paramedic is fighting for his life after an ambulance crash that killed both his colleague and the patient they were transporting at the time.
By Alece Courville and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana paramedic is fighting for his life after an ambulance crash that killed both his colleague and the patient they were transporting at the time.

The Louisiana State Police says Kymber Nezat, the 28-year-old driver of the ambulance, and Abert Bordelon, an 82-year-old patient who was being transported, died of their injuries Tuesday at the crash scene along Morganza Highway in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Five other people were injured in the three-vehicle crash, including Hunter Fruge, a paramedic who was in the back of the ambulance working on Bordelon at the time, WAFB reports.

Paramedic Hunter Fruge was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the ambulance he was working in crashed. His mother is pleading for prayers for her son.(Source: Facebook)

Fruge was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition. His mother posted on social media Tuesday afternoon, pleading for prayers for her son.

“PRAY HARD WITHOUT STOPPING,” the mother’s post read.

Police said in their preliminary investigation, Nezat was on route to the hospital, traveling north on Louisiana Highway 1 behind a 2012 Nissan Altima. At the same time, a 2009 Kenworth tractor-trailer was headed south on the highway.

For reasons still being investigated, the ambulance struck the rear end of the Altima, crossed the centerline, entered the southbound lane and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and three people in the Altima were taken to the hospital after police say they sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Police say Nezat and Bordelon, as well as those injured in the Altima and tractor-trailer, were all properly restrained.

Acadian Ambulance released a statement regarding the crash.

“Acadian Ambulance can confirm that one of our ambulances was involved in a vehicle accident this morning. There were two fatalities. We are cooperating with the law enforcement officials investigating the scene and have no other information to release at this time. The entire Acadian family extends our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured,” the statement read.

The crash remains under investigation.

