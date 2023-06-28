NCFL firefighters put out two trailer fires in parking lots

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida firefighters were busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning putting out two separate trailer fires in different counties.

In High Springs, the trailer of a truck carrying bottled water caught fire in front of the Great Outdoors restaurant just before midnight.

High Springs Fire Rescue crews say the vehicle’s trailer was on fire, but the driver was able to disconnect it and move away safely. The fire was put out within minutes.

In Bradford County, fire rescue crews say they have no reports of injuries after a fire in the Hampton area. Crews were dispatched to Dar Pro Solutions a little after 3:30 a.m.

Units got to the scene about 10 minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the trailer of a semi. Firefighters put out the flames before they spread to a nearby building and other trailers.

