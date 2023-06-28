NCFL firefighters put out two trailer fires in parking lots

Bradford County Fire Rescue (left) and High Springs Fire Department (right) crews put out two...
Bradford County Fire Rescue (left) and High Springs Fire Department (right) crews put out two separate fires.(BCFR, HSFD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida firefighters were busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning putting out two separate trailer fires in different counties.

In High Springs, the trailer of a truck carrying bottled water caught fire in front of the Great Outdoors restaurant just before midnight.

High Springs Fire Rescue crews say the vehicle’s trailer was on fire, but the driver was able to disconnect it and move away safely. The fire was put out within minutes.

TRENDING: MCFR puts out mobile home fire, no injuries reported

In Bradford County, fire rescue crews say they have no reports of injuries after a fire in the Hampton area. Crews were dispatched to Dar Pro Solutions a little after 3:30 a.m.

Units got to the scene about 10 minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the trailer of a semi. Firefighters put out the flames before they spread to a nearby building and other trailers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on a child abuse charge on Tuesday.
Marion County deputies arrest woman on child abuse charge
Marion County deputies arrested Elijah Hanks (left) and Elisha Hanks (right) after an...
MCSO: Twins arrested after battery on pregnant woman
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes 2 criminal justice bills
Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on counts of battery and battery by strangulation...
Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of battery