Ocala artists team up for joint city art display

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A married couple in Marion County curated an art exhibit they will never forget.

William Lee applied to the City of Ocala’s Art in City Spaces program to publicly display his work. After securing his spot, they decided to make it a group exhibit instead with the help of his wife Diana.

Their exhibits are displayed on the top and bottom floors of the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. This is their first joint art display in Ocala.

Diana’s collection “Bold and Inspired: Native American Regalia” is based on photographs she took of Native American costumes in South Florida.

“I went to some pow-wows at Seminole Hard Rock and I started taking photographs of the Indians and I thought how down through the centuries all the costumes remain the same,” said Diana Lee.

Her husband’s exhibit “Abstract Island Expressions” hangs along the walls upstairs.

“I’m inspired by the bright colors of the Bahamas where I was born and Junkanoo parades we have there twice a year,” said William Lee.

The artists have been married for 48 years and said they appreciate the support and feedback they get when it comes to creating.

“It’s great cause he tells me ‘don’t do that’ and I tell him ‘I don’t like that’ so we help each other,” said Diana.

William and Diana have traveled across the world together, but ended up back in the U.S. to wrap up their degrees. They said they love Ocala’s art scene.

“Ocala is a very artistically-minded community,” said William. “They have a lot of cultural events with which we are quite happy to participate.”

The couple’s exhibits will be on display until January 2024.

