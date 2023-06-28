One person was trauma alerted to the hospital after a single-car rollover
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was trapped in their car after it rolled over in Marion County.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the 7200 block of Northwest 21st Street in Ocala Tuesday afternoon.
According to rescue crews, they found the driver still inside.
The driver was freed from the wreckage within four minutes of crews arriving.
The driver was transported to a local trauma hospital.
