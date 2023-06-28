Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Dream
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Few things are better on a hot summer day in Florida than a frozen treat. This recipe is very easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Make sure you allow enough time for it to freeze. Once it is ready to serve let it sit at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes to make it easier to scoop out.
You can use fresh fruit toppings, but my family prefers the blueberry butter that I made in a previous Paige’s Kitchen. I keep the jars of blueberry butter in the freezer for occasions just like this. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 8-9 large ripe strawberries
- 1 large ripe banana
- 200 ml of heavy whipping cream
- 6 Tablespoons of Borden’s Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk (not evaporated)
- Juice of half fresh lemon
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Cap the strawberries and slice. Peel the banana and slice. Put fruit into a food processor and puree until smooth. Mixture may have some small bits of fruit. Set aside.
- In a cold mixing bowl add the whipped cream and whip until it makes a soft peak.
- Gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk ,lemon juice and pinch of salt.
- Whip mixture again until it has reached a consistency that can be easily spread into a standard 8.5x4.5 loaf pan.
- Place into freezer for about 30 and then garnish the top with strawberries.
- Put back into the freezer for an additional 4 hours or until it is hard enough to scoop into bowls.
- Serve with desired toppings.
