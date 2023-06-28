Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Dream

How does a frozen treat recipe using strawberries and bananas sound to you?
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Few things are better on a hot summer day in Florida than a frozen treat. This recipe is very easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Make sure you allow enough time for it to freeze. Once it is ready to serve let it sit at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes to make it easier to scoop out.

You can use fresh fruit toppings, but my family prefers the blueberry butter that I made in a previous Paige’s Kitchen. I keep the jars of blueberry butter in the freezer for occasions just like this. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 8-9 large ripe strawberries
  • 1 large ripe banana
  • 200 ml of heavy whipping cream
  • 6 Tablespoons of Borden’s Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk (not evaporated)
  • Juice of half fresh lemon
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

  1. Cap the strawberries and slice. Peel the banana and slice. Put fruit into a food processor and puree until smooth. Mixture may have some small bits of fruit. Set aside.
  2. In a cold mixing bowl add the whipped cream and whip until it makes a soft peak.
  3. Gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk ,lemon juice and pinch of salt.
  4. Whip mixture again until it has reached a consistency that can be easily spread into a standard 8.5x4.5 loaf pan.
  5. Place into freezer for about 30 and then garnish the top with strawberries.
  6. Put back into the freezer for an additional 4 hours or until it is hard enough to scoop into bowls.
  7. Serve with desired toppings.

