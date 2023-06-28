Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Dream

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Few things are better on a hot summer day in Florida than a frozen treat. This recipe is very easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Make sure you allow enough time for it to freeze. Once it is ready to serve let it sit at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes to make it easier to scoop out.

You can use fresh fruit toppings, but my family prefers the blueberry butter that I made in a previous Paige’s Kitchen. I keep the jars of blueberry butter in the freezer for occasions just like this. Enjoy!

Ingredients

8-9 large ripe strawberries

1 large ripe banana

200 ml of heavy whipping cream

6 Tablespoons of Borden’s Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk (not evaporated)

Juice of half fresh lemon

Pinch of salt

Directions

Cap the strawberries and slice. Peel the banana and slice. Put fruit into a food processor and puree until smooth. Mixture may have some small bits of fruit. Set aside. In a cold mixing bowl add the whipped cream and whip until it makes a soft peak. Gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk ,lemon juice and pinch of salt. Whip mixture again until it has reached a consistency that can be easily spread into a standard 8.5x4.5 loaf pan. Place into freezer for about 30 and then garnish the top with strawberries. Put back into the freezer for an additional 4 hours or until it is hard enough to scoop into bowls. Serve with desired toppings.

