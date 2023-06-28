Resident finds body near a highway in Marion County, detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was discovered near a major highway
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was discovered near a major highway. The man who says he first found the body claims the victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say a man’s body was found on Northwest 77th Terrace near West Highway 326 at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Detectives are investigating the cause of death as being suspicious in nature.

The man who found the body did not wish to be identified due to a fear for his safety. He believes the victim was shot and dumped at the location.

“I arrived at my residence around 6:10 p.m. and I was coming in on my drive,” the witness recounted. “I thought it was a hog but then I backed up to make sure and then I noticed it was a body.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene to investigate whether the body was hit by a car.

Detectives say they are waiting for the medical examiner to officially report the cause of death and identify the victim.

A woman who lives nearby says the investigation caused the road to her house to be closed and she had to spend the night with her son.

“When I was coming home last night, the whole road was blocked off and I wasn’t able to get in,” said Valerie Augusto, a resident. “I was scared because I don’t know what’s up that road because it’s a long road, I don’t know if somebody is up there waiting.”

If you wish to tip anonymously, please call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP and reference 23-38 in your tip.

