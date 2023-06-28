SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating a woman’s body that was found in the woods Tuesday morning in Live Oak.

According to deputies, the body of an older woman was found at about 6 a.m. near the Busy Bee gas station by I-10.

While they have an idea on who the woman is, they aren’t releasing any information yet.

Deputies say they don’t suspect foul play but are still working with FDLE on the investigation.

