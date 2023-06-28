SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected

According to deputies, the body of an older woman was found at about 6 a.m. near the Busy Bee gas station by I-10.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating a woman’s body that was found in the woods Tuesday morning in Live Oak.

According to deputies, the body of an older woman was found at about 6 a.m. near the Busy Bee gas station by I-10.

While they have an idea on who the woman is, they aren’t releasing any information yet.

Deputies say they don’t suspect foul play but are still working with FDLE on the investigation.

TRENDING STORY: CCSO arrests 2 more suspects after body found bound, burned in national forest

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz
Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz
Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz
SCSO investigating body found in woods, foul play not suspected
MCSO investigating body found near highway
MCSO investigating body found near highway