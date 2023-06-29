Alachua County Coalition is launching ‘We Are Stronger Together’ campaign to stand up against growing legislative intolerance

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Businesses, nonprofits, and faith institutions in Alachua County are collaborating on a campaign they believe will bring unity and love within the community while addressing exclusion and discrimination in the state with a new campaign.

The ‘We Are Stronger Together’ campaign is meant to bring people together to promote a positive message. The campaign is a coalition of organizations whose goal is to welcome all people no matter their race, ethnicity, bodily autonomy, or religion.

People with the Rural Women’s Health Project tell us how many organizations have hopped on this campaign.

“We have about a little over 30 organizations that have signed on as sponsors,” said Ethan Maia de Needell, RWHP’s Immigrant Program manager. “if I can say to any marginalized community is that together we are stronger and it’s only by working together that we actually have a chance.”

People with the Alachua County Black History Task Force, Alachua County Peace Coalition, Anti-hate Action Network Center for Independent Living, Gainesville Community Counselling Center, Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative (GINI), Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County, Let’s Talk About It, Madres Sin Fronteras, Mama’s Club, Matheson History Museum, Planned Parenthood, Pride Community Center, Proyecto SALUD/RWHP, Trinity MCC, and Unspoken Treasure Society will be signing a pledge at the press conference.

Organizers will place the campaign logo stickers on their businesses as a sign of welcome

We will support one another in light of the environment that’s been coming from the state which is really harmful towards so many of our community members whether they are immigrant, queer, or black.”

It will start at 11 a.m. today at the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville.

Organizers said everyone participating will do their part in making Alachua County a place of safety for everyone.

