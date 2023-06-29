Alachua County Pets: Betty, Shelley, and Blackjack

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a beautiful bulldog Betty. This pup may be a little shy at first but give her a few treats and you’ll be best friends in no time.

Next the very snuggly girl Shelley. Shelley is looking to go for a stroll by the sea shore or to just go out for a round of fetch.

Lastly is a pup who is said to be lucky Blackjack. This adventurous boy loves car rides and is looking for a travel buddy.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

