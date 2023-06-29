BHS student’s murder remains unsolved 13 years later

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - June 29 marks 13 years since the unsolved murder of a 16-year-old Buchholz High School student in Gainesville.

Sebastian Ochsenius was shot and killed inside his home on Northwest 32nd Avenue in 2010.

He was playing video games with a friend when he went into the kitchen around 3:40 in the morning. His parents woke up to the sound of gunshots.

TRENDING: ‘I am God’: Gainesville Police arrest former UF linebacker accused of stabbing a woman

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has not made an arrest in the case.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.