Florida finishes fifth in all-sports Directors’ Cup Standings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An athletic year of overall success produced a fifth-place result for the University of Florida in the 2022-23 Directors’ Cup standings, recognizing across the board athletic excellence. The standings place an equal amount of emphasis on a school’s final placing in national championship events. UF was the highest SEC school for its 14th consecutive top-five finish.

Florida won national championships in men’s golf and men’s outdoor track and field, but also generated runner-up showings in baseball, women’s outdoor track and field, and gymnastics. Seven other programs finished at least in the top 10.

Stanford, which produced three NCAA titles this school year, led the rankings, followed by Texas, Ohio State, and Virginia.

