Florida finishes fifth in all-sports Directors’ Cup Standings

Stanford, which produced three NCAA titles this school year, led the rankings
Florida batter Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after his home run with Jac Caglianone in the...
Florida batter Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after his home run with Jac Caglianone in the ninth inning of a baseball game against Virginia at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An athletic year of overall success produced a fifth-place result for the University of Florida in the 2022-23 Directors’ Cup standings, recognizing across the board athletic excellence. The standings place an equal amount of emphasis on a school’s final placing in national championship events. UF was the highest SEC school for its 14th consecutive top-five finish.

Florida won national championships in men’s golf and men’s outdoor track and field, but also generated runner-up showings in baseball, women’s outdoor track and field, and gymnastics. Seven other programs finished at least in the top 10.

Stanford, which produced three NCAA titles this school year, led the rankings, followed by Texas, Ohio State, and Virginia.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville
Florida’s Jasmine Moore a finalist for track & field’s The Bowerman award
Florida Gators baseball team plays in the College World Series
Fans welcome Florida Gators home after College World Series
Gator baseball team routed by LSU, 18-4 in winner-take-all CWS championship
The Florida dugout watches in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series...
Gator baseball team routed by LSU, 18-4 in winner-take-all CWS championship