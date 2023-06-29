Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to ease government purchase of electric vehicles

Electric car charges
Electric car charges(Dakota News Now)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a bill that could have made it easier for officials to choose electric cars when buying vehicles for government fleets.

The bill (SB 284) would have directed officials making decisions about buying government vehicles to consider the “lowest lifetime ownership costs,” including costs for fuel and maintenance.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes 2 criminal justice bills

Also, the measure, which was approved 115-1 in the House and 38-0 in the House, would have directed the Department of Management Services to make recommendations to state agencies about buying electric vehicles, natural gas-fueled vehicles, and other types of vehicles powered by renewable energy.

DeSantis did not detail a reason for the veto.

