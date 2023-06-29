Governor DeSantis signs bill changing language of Fort White’s town charter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB-1565, changing the language of Fort White’s town charter.

Mayor Ronnie Frazier said the bill only changes outdated language.

One change takes out language that allows the mayor to make arrests.

The last time the charter was updated was in 1957.

