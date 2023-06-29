Governor DeSantis signs bill changing language of Fort White’s town charter

One change takes out language that allows the mayor to make arrests.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB-1565, changing the language of Fort White’s town charter.

Mayor Ronnie Frazier said the bill only changes outdated language.

One change takes out language that allows the mayor to make arrests.

The last time the charter was updated was in 1957.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Lane closures begin on University Ave for raised crosswalk construction
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
Governor DeSantis signs bill changing language of Fort White’s town charter