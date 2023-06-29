‘I am God’: Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman, endangering children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The intervention of a witness may have saved the life of a woman and children after a man, claiming he was god, pulled out a knife.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gainesville Police Department officers found Lacedrick Brunson, 24, trying to get back into an apartment in the Biven’s Cove complex on Southwest 13th Street. Officers say Brunson was covered in blood and a witness holding a kitchen knife was stopping him from entering the home.

Inside the apartment was a woman with two stab wounds to her chest and chin, and a cut on the back of her head. Officers say the wounds could have been deadly, but the victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

TRENDING: Lake City man arrested for drowning ex-girlfriend’s dog

The woman explained to officers that for the past two days, Brunson was been acting abnormal and talking about God. On Wednesday, he asked the woman and her children to have a group hug. Instead of letting go, Brunson squeezed the victims so tight, they could not breathe.

He told her while continuing to squeeze, “I am God, they aren’t going to die.”

When the woman tried to escape, Brunson threw her and her children to the ground and started stabbing her.

Someone outside the apartment heard the screaming and ran inside. The witness grabbed the knife from Brunson and got him out of the apartment.

Brunson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of child abuse.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.