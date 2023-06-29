K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after a K-9 unit found illegal drugs in their vehicle.
Officers arrested Dalton Osteen, 24, and Karla Hunter, 20, Tuesday during a traffic stop.
They found a loaded gun, and various bottles with one containing morphine.
Hunter also had a pill bottle of meth.
Both are charged with various drug charges and Osteen is charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
