K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after a K-9 unit found illegal drugs in their vehicle.

Officers arrested Dalton Osteen, 24, and Karla Hunter, 20, Tuesday during a traffic stop.

They found a loaded gun, and various bottles with one containing morphine.

Hunter also had a pill bottle of meth.

Both are charged with various drug charges and Osteen is charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

