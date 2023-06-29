Lake City man arrested for drowning ex-girlfriend’s dog

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City is behind bars on charges of willful torture and death of an animal after officers say he killed his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jeremy Brock, 23, on Wednesday after responding to a home on Southwest Poplar Lane for an animal cruelty call. A dog was found at the home with a leash tightly wrapped around its neck.

Brock was a previous resident at the home and his ex-girlfriend was moving out of the home. The dog was staying at the home with another resident while the woman relocated.

Officers say Brock sent the woman threatening text messages saying he was going to kill the dog. While everyone was out of the house, Brock entered the home.

He then filled a bathtub with water, placed the dog inside, and used a pillow to force the animal’s head underwater.

Brock was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

