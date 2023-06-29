Lane closures begin on University Ave for raised crosswalk construction

Eastbound lanes will be reduced from two to one lane between Northwest 14th and 15th Street.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lane closures on University Ave. began Wednesday for construction of new raised crosswalks.

The project would add raised crosswalks near the Ben Hill Griffin entrance and west of NW 14th St.

University Ave. will be reduced to two lanes between Gale Lemerand Drive and NW 19th St.

Eastbound lanes will be reduced from two to one lane between Northwest 14th and 15th Street.

The lane closures are expected to be in place throughout the summer.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years for killing pedestrian

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law
Lane closures begin on University Ave for raised crosswalk construction
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
K-9 unit finds drugs in vehicle during traffic stop