Lane closures begin on University Ave for raised crosswalk construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lane closures on University Ave. began Wednesday for construction of new raised crosswalks.

The project would add raised crosswalks near the Ben Hill Griffin entrance and west of NW 14th St.

University Ave. will be reduced to two lanes between Gale Lemerand Drive and NW 19th St.

Eastbound lanes will be reduced from two to one lane between Northwest 14th and 15th Street.

The lane closures are expected to be in place throughout the summer.

