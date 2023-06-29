Law providing permanent sales-tax exemptions for diapers takes effect Saturday

Diapers are currently tax-free, as part of a larger tax package passed during the 2022 legislative session.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Among several new laws taking effect Saturday is one that will provide permanent sales-tax exemptions for diapers and adult incontinence products.

This year’s tax package made that tax break permanent.

Tax will also no longer be collected on items such as strollers and cribs.

Senate minority leader Laurent Books says nearly a quarter of Florida children under age three are in families living below the federal poverty level, and any savings helps.

“This is something that we can provide for families, throughout the lifespan. Whether you are a very young child or somebody who is suffering from some of those harrowing health challenges, they have that opportunity to have that exemption.”

State Sen. Lauren Book, D- Senate Minority Leader

Book says an average supply of diapers costs Florida families about $80 dollars per month.

Florida is now among more than 20 states to eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

