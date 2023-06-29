Marion County deputies arrest man for battery and false imprisonment

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on counts of battery and false imprisonment on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Darren Pollard, 29, after a disturbance on Tuesday.

Deputies report that Pollard and the victim were in a verbal argument when he charged at the victim, grabbed her by the hair, and slapped her face, knocking her to the ground.

They say Pollard then yelled at and locked two children and the victim inside the residence, preventing them from leaving. They say the mother of the children used a baseball bat to break a window and enter the residence.

Pollard is booked at the Marion County Jail on charges of battery, false imprisonment of a child, and false imprisonment of an adult.

