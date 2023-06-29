MCPS offers free meals to school district students

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Marion County can stop by a school for their next meal, courtesy of the public school district’s Summer Food Service program.

The program allows any student 18-years-old and under to walk into a school and get free breakfast and lunch. No paperwork or identification is required, nor do students need to be enrolled in summer classes.

“This has been such an amazing opportunity for the students and families...to have the opportunity to have healthy and quality breakfast and lunches during the summertime,” said Victoria Hunt, principal of Wyomina Park Elementary.

Kevin Christian with Marion County Public Schools said the program helps bridge the gap between some families struggling to put food on the table.

“We’ve got thousands of students that depend on schools to provide them with breakfast and lunch and sometimes snack meals during the day during the regular school year and sometimes those are the only meals those kids get,” said Christian.

It is funded through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which reimburses the district. MCPS officials said hundreds of thousands of meals are distributed each summer.

Those living far from schools can stop by off-campus locations across the county.

“If we can partner with those community entities and help feed more students that’s exactly what we want to do,” said Christian.

47 spots exist for kids to stop by through July 13th.

Marion County Public School locations:

Anthony Elementary

Belleview Elementary

Belleview-Santos Elementary

Belleview High

Dunnellon Middle

Dunnellon High

East Marion Elementary

Emerald Shores Elementary

Forest High

Fort King Middle

Fort McCoy

Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary

Howard Middle

Lake Weir High

Lake Weir Middle

Liberty Middle

Madison Street Academy

Maplewood Elementary

Marion Oaks Elementary

North Marion High

Ocala Springs Elementary

Osceola Middle

Reddick-Collier Elementary

Romeo Elementary

Saddlewood Elementary

Shady Hill Elementary

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary

Vanguard High

West Port High

Wyomina Park Elementary

Off-site locations:

Acceleration Academies

Blessed Trinity

Boys & Girls Club Marion

Boys & Girls Club Dunnellon

Boys & Girls Club Shores

Central Christian Church

Deer Run Apartments

E.D. Croskey Center

Hickory Knoll Apartments

Howard Academy

Mt. Zion Church

Ocala Brazilian

Parkside Apartments

Shiloh Church

YMCA

