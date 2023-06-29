MCPS offers free meals to school district students
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Marion County can stop by a school for their next meal, courtesy of the public school district’s Summer Food Service program.
The program allows any student 18-years-old and under to walk into a school and get free breakfast and lunch. No paperwork or identification is required, nor do students need to be enrolled in summer classes.
“This has been such an amazing opportunity for the students and families...to have the opportunity to have healthy and quality breakfast and lunches during the summertime,” said Victoria Hunt, principal of Wyomina Park Elementary.
Kevin Christian with Marion County Public Schools said the program helps bridge the gap between some families struggling to put food on the table.
“We’ve got thousands of students that depend on schools to provide them with breakfast and lunch and sometimes snack meals during the day during the regular school year and sometimes those are the only meals those kids get,” said Christian.
It is funded through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which reimburses the district. MCPS officials said hundreds of thousands of meals are distributed each summer.
Those living far from schools can stop by off-campus locations across the county.
“If we can partner with those community entities and help feed more students that’s exactly what we want to do,” said Christian.
47 spots exist for kids to stop by through July 13th.
Marion County Public School locations:
- Anthony Elementary
- Belleview Elementary
- Belleview-Santos Elementary
- Belleview High
- Dunnellon Middle
- Dunnellon High
- East Marion Elementary
- Emerald Shores Elementary
- Forest High
- Fort King Middle
- Fort McCoy
- Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary
- Howard Middle
- Lake Weir High
- Lake Weir Middle
- Liberty Middle
- Madison Street Academy
- Maplewood Elementary
- Marion Oaks Elementary
- North Marion High
- Ocala Springs Elementary
- Osceola Middle
- Reddick-Collier Elementary
- Romeo Elementary
- Saddlewood Elementary
- Shady Hill Elementary
- Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary
- Vanguard High
- West Port High
- Wyomina Park Elementary
Off-site locations:
- Acceleration Academies
- Blessed Trinity
- Boys & Girls Club Marion
- Boys & Girls Club Dunnellon
- Boys & Girls Club Shores
- Central Christian Church
- Deer Run Apartments
- E.D. Croskey Center
- Hickory Knoll Apartments
- Howard Academy
- Mt. Zion Church
- Ocala Brazilian
- Parkside Apartments
- Shiloh Church
- YMCA
