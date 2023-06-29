New Tom Petty exhibit opening up at the Cade Museum

The Cade Museum will feature an upcoming exhibit called Tom Petty: Among the Wildflowers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new exhibit is opening up in Gainesville dedicated to rock-and-roll hall of famer Tom Petty.

The Cade Museum will feature an upcoming exhibit called Tom Petty: Among the Wildflowers.

The exhibit includes items previously on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

TRENDING: Alachua County Fire Chief fed up with Southern Fuelwood after latest blaze left 2 injured

Officials say guests can hear the voice of Petty talk about what inspired his album Wildflowers.

The exhibit will be open starting on Saturday, July 22nd and lasts until January 1st, 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

FHP troopers say the truck was heading south on US 441 near Southeast 52nd Street in Ocala.
No injuries after a truck hits the side of a school bus in Marion County
New Tom Petty exhibit opening up at the Cade Museum
No injuries after a truck hits the side of a school bus in Marion County
Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law