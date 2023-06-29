New Tom Petty exhibit opening up at the Cade Museum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new exhibit is opening up in Gainesville dedicated to rock-and-roll hall of famer Tom Petty.

The Cade Museum will feature an upcoming exhibit called Tom Petty: Among the Wildflowers.

The exhibit includes items previously on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

TRENDING: Alachua County Fire Chief fed up with Southern Fuelwood after latest blaze left 2 injured

Officials say guests can hear the voice of Petty talk about what inspired his album Wildflowers.

The exhibit will be open starting on Saturday, July 22nd and lasts until January 1st, 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.