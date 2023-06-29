Newborn parents welcome diaper tax repeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - New parents can now save money on essential products for their new child.

The National Diaper Bank estimates more than 11,000 babies and toddlers in the Sunshine State get diapers from diaper banks. Now the state is lowering the cost of those basic items by eliminating the sales tax for good.

“I buy diapers a lot, a lot. There’s a lot of things that go into having a child, such as child care, such as doctor visits. With this added benefit, I’m able to do more. "

Most essential items for babies and toddlers will be tax-free, including diapers, wipes, and even clothes.

“We are trying to save a little, but we are trying to live a little too and so it does help,” Clark said.

And many nonprofits like Brehon Family Services try to help families as much as possible. With many items now tax-free, executive director Shirley O’Rear is hoping more people will donate the supplies.

“We want all children to be able to have access to that, parents to have access to that,” O’Rear said.

O’Rear said families shouldn’t expect to see large savings right now.

“That two or three dollars that you save that first time might not be as noticeable. Then over time, you will be able to see that has more of an impact,” O’Rear said.

But for Clark, a little bit goes a long way.

“These benefits help. They help us keep up,” Clark said.

Baby products aren’t the only permanent sales tax exemptions starting Saturday. Incontinence products, gun safety devices, and oral hygiene products will also be tax-free.

This law also creates several sales tax holidays, including energy star appliances, gas stoves, and home hardening starting this weekend. There are also school supplies and disaster preparedness tax holidays later this summer.

The governor expects tax exemptions approved this year will save Floridians $234 million a year.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.