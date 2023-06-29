No injuries after a truck hits the side of a school bus in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus and truck crashed in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.

FHP troopers say the truck was heading south on US 441 near Southeast 52nd Street in Ocala.

The truck driver didn’t notice stopped traffic ahead, and lost control of the truck and hit the side of a school bus.

Troopers say no one was hurt.

