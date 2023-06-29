No injuries after a truck hits the side of a school bus in Marion County
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus and truck crashed in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.
FHP troopers say the truck was heading south on US 441 near Southeast 52nd Street in Ocala.
TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law
The truck driver didn’t notice stopped traffic ahead, and lost control of the truck and hit the side of a school bus.
Troopers say no one was hurt.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.