North Central Florida celebrates 4th of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the Fourth of July approaches, people of North Central Florida are starting to celebrate.

Here are some Independence Day events to look out for this holiday weekend leading up to the 4th:

July 1:

A Downtown Independence Day Celebration will be held at Wilson Park/Darby Pavilion, 205 N Marion Ave, Lake City. It runs from 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. There will be vendors, food trucks, kids zone, hot dog eating contest, and live entertainment.

Ginnie Springs Firework Show and Live Music will be held at at Ginnie Springs, 7300 NE Ginnie Springs Rd, High Springs. Fireworks and live music by Jamie Davis Band start at sunset. Check Thewill be held at at Ginnie Springs, 7300 NE Ginnie Springs Rd, High Springs. Fireworks and live music by Jamie Davis Band start at sunset. Check day admission and camping pass requirements here

The 29th annual Independence Day Celebration hosted by Lake Butler Rotary Club will take place at Lakeside Park, 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler. This free all-day event includes a 5k run, car show, fishing tournament, food trucks, live music, kids activities, fireworks, and more.

July 2:

Red, White and OSO Blue: A Salute to our Troops concert by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St, Ocala. It begins at 3 P.M. Theconcert by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St, Ocala. It begins at 3 P.M. Tickets are available here

July 3:

An Independence Day Celebration will take place at Horseman’s Park, 1610 SW 8th Tce, Williston. The parade begins at 5 P.M. Gates open at 6 P.M., and fireworks start at 9:30 P.M. This free event includes live music by Fire Creek, Reggie Stacy, and Adamrountree.

UF Fanfares and Fireworks presented by WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic will be held at Flavet Field at UF, 605 Woodlawn Dr, Gainesville. It runs from 6 P.M. - 10 P.M., and fireworks start at approximately 9:40 P.M. This event includes food trucks, live music by Matcha, Sooza Brass Band, The Savants of Soul, Gainesville Community Band and the Gainesville “POPS” under the direction of Gary Langford. No dogs, sparklers, drones, or alcohol allowed.

A Fireworks Celebration will be held at the Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 7280 FL-26, Trenton. It begins 6 P.M., fireworks start around 9 P.M. or dark. This free event includes a bounce house, dunking booth, live music, games, and food.

July 4:

A 4th of July Bash will be held at Buie Park,1102 SW 5th St, Chiefland. This event runs from 6 P.M. - 10 P.M. and includes a DJ and dance party, food trucks, kickball, bounce house, temporary tattoos, and fireworks.

The Fireworks Show over Watertown Lake will take place at Lake City Moose Lodge 624, 624 NE Williams Street, Lake City. It runs from 3 P.M. - 8 P.M., and fireworks begin at dusk.

A Red, White, and Boom 4th of July Celebration will be held at American Legion Post 57, 2602 SW Main Blvd, Lake City. It runs from 1 P.M. - 4 P.M. This event will include music by DJ Ron Cable and free food.

Eaton’s Beach July 4th Fireworks Show will take place at Eaton’s Beach, 15790 SE 134th Ave, Wiersdale. Live music by Nate Leslie starts at 6 P.M. until the fireworks are over. Fireworks start at dusk around Lake Wier, but the big show will occur at 9 P.M. Wristbands required to be in the Sandbar or on the beach after 5 P.M. Check will take place at Eaton’s Beach, 15790 SE 134th Ave, Wiersdale. Live music by Nate Leslie starts at 6 P.M. until the fireworks are over. Fireworks start at dusk around Lake Wier, but the big show will occur at 9 P.M. Wristbands required to be in the Sandbar or on the beach after 5 P.M. Check wristband and VIP table prices here

The City of Archer’s Red, White, and Boom event will be held off Archer Rd, 1 1/2 miles west of Santa Fe College Ron and Norita Davis Center. This free event begins at 4 P.M. It includes an apple pie eating contest, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, kids area, live music by the Big Bad Duo, and a firework show.

Micanopy’s 4th of July Celebration will include an Independence Day Parade starting 11 A.M. along Cholokka Blvd (aka NE 1st St). Ballpark fun occurs from 5 P.M - 8 P.M at Carson Robert Sports Complex, NW Eestaulkee, Micanopy. It includes food trucks, bounce houses, and children’s playground. Fireworks will start at dusk at the ballpark. No alcohol allowed at events.

Big Lee’s Barbecue will have its grand opening on the 4th of July at 11 A.M., located at 2611 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala.

55th Annual Keystone Heights Our Country Day includes various events. There will be a Freedom 5k Run/Walk at 8 A.M. at the City Hall 555 South Lawrence Blvd, Keystone Heights. Theincludes various events. There will be a Freedom 5k Run/Walk at 8 A.M. at the City Hall 555 South Lawrence Blvd, Keystone Heights. Register for the 5k here . There will be a parade along Lawrence Blvd at 11 A.M., and vendors, food trucks, hot dog eating contest, pie and cobber contest, dunk tank, and classic car show at the City Hall between 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

The City of Alachua’s 23rd Annual 4th of July Celebration will take place at Legacy Park, 15400 Peggy Rd, Alachua. It runs from 5 P.M. - 10 P.M. Live music starts at 6 P.M., and fireworks at 9:30 P.M.

Cedar Key’s 4th of July Fireworks Show will start at dark around 9 P.M.

The Branford River Reunion 4th of July Celebration starts at 2 P.M. at the Branford Greenway, 502 SW Suwannee Ave. It includes a duck race, parade, car show, watermelon contest, bedrock derby, and more. Fireworks begin at 9:30 P.M. at Hatch Park, SE Houston Ave, Branford.

The 19th Annual Stephenson Fireworks will be held at 13023 NE 349 Hwy, Old Town.

