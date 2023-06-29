Preliminary state test results show some school districts excelling, others falling behind

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “preliminary” report cards are in for Florida schools the first year new standards and testing were put in place statewide. Final school grades will be released in the fall.

The Florida Department of Education scores show students’ proficiency in various subjects. Additional information about individual schools can be found here.

In Language Arts, students were tested three times during the year and their progress was tracked. By the final test, 50 percent of students in the state were reading on grade level or above.

Alachua and Columbia county school districts met the state average. Gilchrist County exceeded the state reporting 59 percent of students reading at or above grade level. Bradford County reported the lowest in the region at 39 percent meeting grade level.

DISTRICT ENGLISH % ON GRADE LEVEL (GRADES 3-10) ALACHUA 50% BRADFORD 37% COLUMBIA 50% DIXIE 45% GILCHRIST 59% LEVY 42% MARION 41% UNION 48% STATE 50%

For mathematics, grades 3 through 8 were tested three times a year. By the final test, 56 percent of students in the state met or exceeded grade level.

In North Central Florida, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Union counties met or exceeded the state average in math. Alachua County reported 51 percent of students at or above grade level. Bradford County reported 47 percent.

DISTRICTS MATH % ON GRADE LEVEL (GRADES 3-8) ALACHUA 51% BRADFORD 47% COLUMBIA 60% DIXIE 56% GILCHRIST 65% LEVY 53% MARION 47% UNION 61% STATE 56%

Higher grades were tested in Algebra and Geometry. In Algebra, 53 percent of students in grades 12 and lower across the state met or exceeded grade level. In Geometry, 49 percent of students in grades 12 and lower across the state met or exceeded grade level.

Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist, and Union counties exceeded the state average in Algebra. Alachua, Gilchrist, and Union counties exceed the state average in Geometry.

DISTRICT ALGEBRA GRADES 12 AND LOWER GEOMETRY GRADES 12 AND LOWER ALACHUA 60% 49% BRADFORD 28% 32% COLUMBIA 59% 34% DIXIE 49% 47% GILCHRIST 52% 68% LEVY 37% 39% MARION 49% 44% UNION 72% 56% STATE 53% 49%

For science, students in Florida were tested once per year in grades 5 and 8 as well as in Biology. State numbers show 51 percent of fifth graders received a level 3 or above, 47 percent of eighth graders, and 63 percent of Biology students.

DISTRICT GRADE 5 GRADE 8 BIOLOGY 1 EOC ALACHUA 51% 45% 62% BRADFORD 34% 26% 49% COLUMBIA 50% 53% 55% DIXIE 45% 38% 48% GILCHRIST 57% 60% 78% LEVY 42% 34% 48% MARION 43% 37% 58% UNION 37% 38% 68% STATE 51% 47% 63%

The state also released the percentage of students who receive above a level 3 in Civics and U.S. History. In 2023, 66 and 62 percent of students passed Civics and U.S. History respectively. That’s down a few points in each subject from last year.

DISTRICTS CIVICS EOC U.S. HISTORY EOC ALACHUA 58% 62% BRADFORD 45% 56% COLUMBIA 61% 60% DIXIE 69% 46% GILCHRIST 75% 73% LEVY 64% 57% MARION 58% 65% UNION 58% 73% STATE 66% 62%

School grades are typically released by the state in the summer, however, this year grades will be delayed until later in the year, when the FAST proficiency rates and scores are finalized.

