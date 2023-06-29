Preliminary state test results show some school districts excelling, others falling behind

Student Test Scores (GFX)
Student Test Scores (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “preliminary” report cards are in for Florida schools the first year new standards and testing were put in place statewide. Final school grades will be released in the fall.

The Florida Department of Education scores show students’ proficiency in various subjects. Additional information about individual schools can be found here.

In Language Arts, students were tested three times during the year and their progress was tracked. By the final test, 50 percent of students in the state were reading on grade level or above.

Alachua and Columbia county school districts met the state average. Gilchrist County exceeded the state reporting 59 percent of students reading at or above grade level. Bradford County reported the lowest in the region at 39 percent meeting grade level.

DISTRICTENGLISH % ON GRADE LEVEL (GRADES 3-10)
ALACHUA50%
BRADFORD37%
COLUMBIA50%
DIXIE45%
GILCHRIST59%
LEVY42%
MARION41%
UNION48%
STATE50%

For mathematics, grades 3 through 8 were tested three times a year. By the final test, 56 percent of students in the state met or exceeded grade level.

In North Central Florida, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Union counties met or exceeded the state average in math. Alachua County reported 51 percent of students at or above grade level. Bradford County reported 47 percent.

DISTRICTSMATH % ON GRADE LEVEL (GRADES 3-8)
ALACHUA51%
BRADFORD47%
COLUMBIA60%
DIXIE56%
GILCHRIST65%
LEVY53%
MARION47%
UNION61%
STATE56%

Higher grades were tested in Algebra and Geometry. In Algebra, 53 percent of students in grades 12 and lower across the state met or exceeded grade level. In Geometry, 49 percent of students in grades 12 and lower across the state met or exceeded grade level.

Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist, and Union counties exceeded the state average in Algebra. Alachua, Gilchrist, and Union counties exceed the state average in Geometry.

DISTRICTALGEBRA GRADES 12 AND LOWERGEOMETRY GRADES 12 AND LOWER
ALACHUA60%49%
BRADFORD28%32%
COLUMBIA59%34%
DIXIE49%47%
GILCHRIST52%68%
LEVY37%39%
MARION49%44%
UNION72%56%
STATE53%49%

For science, students in Florida were tested once per year in grades 5 and 8 as well as in Biology. State numbers show 51 percent of fifth graders received a level 3 or above, 47 percent of eighth graders, and 63 percent of Biology students.

DISTRICTGRADE 5GRADE 8BIOLOGY 1 EOC
ALACHUA51%45%62%
BRADFORD34%26%49%
COLUMBIA 50%53%55%
DIXIE45%38%48%
GILCHRIST57%60%78%
LEVY42%34%48%
MARION43%37%58%
UNION37%38%68%
STATE51%47%63%

The state also released the percentage of students who receive above a level 3 in Civics and U.S. History. In 2023, 66 and 62 percent of students passed Civics and U.S. History respectively. That’s down a few points in each subject from last year.

DISTRICTSCIVICS EOCU.S. HISTORY EOC
ALACHUA58%62%
BRADFORD45%56%
COLUMBIA61%60%
DIXIE69%46%
GILCHRIST75%73%
LEVY64%57%
MARION58%65%
UNION58%73%
STATE66%62%

School grades are typically released by the state in the summer, however, this year grades will be delayed until later in the year, when the FAST proficiency rates and scores are finalized.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

MCPS offers free meals to school district students
Buchholz High School student Sebastian Ochsenius, 16
BHS student’s murder remains unsolved 13 years later
BHS student’s murder remains unsolved 13 years later
LCPD logo, crime (gfx)
Vehicle backs over child in Lake City, officers investigate