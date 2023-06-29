Report: MCPS teacher ‘inflicted psychological distress’ on students

Legacy Elementary School in Ocala
Legacy Elementary School in Ocala(MCPS)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools will not renew the contract of a teacher accused of bullying students. One of the children in her class took his own life prompting an investigation.

District officials say, Dawn White, a 5th-grade teacher at Legacy Elementary School in Ocala, will not have her contract renewed. Multiple students and staff members say White embarrassed and humiliated students.

His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher

One of the students she is accused of bullying was Louis Johnson, 10, who committed suicide in April. The internal affairs investigation detailed instances of White mocking Johnson for his grades according to other students.

“I don’t know why you’re talking because you don’t even know anything. You don’t know nothing in this class. Isn’t that right kids?” White allegedly told Johnson.

The report concluded White chronically inflicted psychological distress on several students by “verbally insulting, humiliating, and embarrassing students”.

