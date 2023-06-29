Vehicle backs over child in Lake City, officers investigate

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A child in Lake City was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Southeast Baya Drive on Wednesday evening.

Lake City Police Department officers responded to a traffic accident involving a child around 6 p.m. Officers say a child was backed over by a passenger vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. When asked, the police department could not clarify the child’s condition at the time of this report.

Officers are investigating the incident.

