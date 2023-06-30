Alachua County Public School employee competes as a chef

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public School employee is competing as a chef on a national level.

Chauncey Freeman is currently first in his group in the national Favorite Chef competition.

ACPS officials say he could win with help from the community. Daily voting is open through July 13 here and a vote-by-donation option is also available.

